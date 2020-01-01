Wazito to play AFC Leopards without Sikhayi

The defender will have to watch from the terraces as his new side tackle former team in the top tier assignment

Dennis Sikhayi will not be available to play former side AFC when the two sides meet in this weekend's Kenyan Premier League ( ) match.

The defender joined the promoted side a couple of weeks ago on a Bosnan and has performed well in the two games he has played against and respectively. Sikhayi picked his fifth yellow card this season against the Soldiers rendering him unavailable for the match that will be played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

A John Makwatta penalty helped Ingwe defeat Wazito by a solitary goal when the two teams last met. While the latter have struggled to make an impression in the top tier, the 13-time league champions are doing relatively well despite their financial crisis.

Whyvonne Isuza is set to play his former side two weeks after ditching them for the Stewart Hall-led side. The midfielder has been a key player for Leopards since signing for them in January 2017.

FC will also play Sugar at Muhoroni Stadium without Michael Mutinda who has also accumulated five yellow cards.

lead the standings with 34 points, followed by Kakamega on 33 while defending champions Gor Mahia are third with 32 points.