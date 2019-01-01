Wazito to miss two injured midfielders until the end of the National Super League

Wazito returned to the summit of the National Super League after a huge win over Kisumu All-Stars on Sunday

Wazito claimed a 4-0 win over Kisumu All-Stars but are now set to miss the services of Piscas Muhindo and Eric Odhiambo.

Muhinda is on a long term recovery path after surgery while Odhiambo is expected to face the knife soon after he suffered a torn ligament.

“At the disposal to the coaches is the full team of players with only two long term injuries and a short one. (Piscas) Muhindo is currently undergoing rehab after a successful operation and recovery," Wazito said in a statement on their official website.

"On his part, (Eric) Odhiambo will in the coming days undergo surgery on his left knee after tearing his ligaments. The two players will however not feature this season.”

Another absentee is David Oswe who suffered a head injury during their crucial match against Ushuru earlier this month.

“Midfielder (David) Oswe will have six weeks of recovery, following a head injury he incurred during the match against Ushuru at Camp Toyoyo.”

Article continues below

On a positive note, John Mutinda has returned to training, therefore, boosting coach Fred Ambani who is seeking to lead Wazito back to the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

“It is great to have all your arsenal ready to be deployed for battle,” remarked Ambani.

Wazito will host Coast Stima at Camp Toyoyo on April 26 for NSL Week 29 action.