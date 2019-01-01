Wazito to face Western Stima in FKF Shield Cup minus Lloyd Wahome

KCB, Bidco, SS Asad and Congo Boys are the teams that have made it to the last eight of the competition

National Super League leader Wazito FC will have to do without the services of Lloyd Wahome when they face in the on Sunday.

The two teams will face each other in the round of sixteen with the winner progressing to the quarterfinals.

Coach Fred Ambani will, however, have to do without the former FC man who, he says, is recovering from an injury.

"Wahome sustained an ankle injury, he has been out but he trained on Saturday; he will however not be part of our game today (Sunday) against Western Stima, it has come too early for him."

Ambani has also pointed out the need for his team to give the best in this competition.

"It is a knockout competition and we have to play every game as a final. No room for complacency, we have to give absolutely everything to get a result that will put us into the next round."

In the other match set for Sunday, AFC will face minnows Bungoma Super Stars at the Bukhungu Stadium.