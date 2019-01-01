Wazito beats Coast Stima to keep Kenya Premier League promotion dream alive

Wazito and Talanta were the big winners in Friday's doubleheader at Camp Toyoyo

Wazito maintained their season’s great form after they edged Coast Stima 4-2 at Camp Toyoyo on Friday.

The win will see Wazito temporarily go top with 60 points as they await the conclusion of the National Super League Week 29.

Joe Waithera scored a brace in the match in Jericho while Musa Masika and Ghanaian forward Paul Acquah scored a solitary goal each. Wazito took control of the match inside the first-half where they scored all their goals.

Coast Stima’s goals were scored by Lucky Riziki and Mohammed Kassim. Waithera did not finish the match as he was injured just as the second half was about to end. The club has not provided an update on his back injury yet.

Meanwhile, FC Talanta registered their 13th season win as they dispatched Administration Police 3-1 at Camp Toyoyo. Goals from Chris Owino, Emmanuel Mogaka and Anthony Gichu earned the Nairobi-based side their 50th season point. Etemesi Asumwa scored AP’s consolation strike.

Saturday Fixtures: Ushuru vs Nairobi Stima (Camp Toyoyo, 3 pm) Fortune Sacco vs Kamgemi All-Stars (Thika Stadium, 2 pm) Eldoret Youth vs Bidco United (Eldoret Show Grounds, 3 pm) Green Commandos vs Nairobi City Stars (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm) Migori Youth vs Police (Awendo Stadium, 3 pm) Thika United vs St. Joseph Youth (Thika Stadium, 3 pm) Kibera Black Stars vs Modern Coast (Camp Toyoyo, 4:15 pm) Shabana vs Kisumu All Stars (Gusii Stadium, 3 pm)