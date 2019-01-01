Wazito striker leaves hospital after Friday's injury scare against Coast Stima

Waithera scored two goals before he was taken to hospital when he collided with an opponent at Camp Toyoyo

Wazito have confirmed that striker Joe Waithera has been discharged from hospital after suffering from muscle cramp against Coast Stima.

Wazito won Friday's match 4-2, wih Waithera scoring a double and Musa Masika and Paul Aquah bagging a goal each. The Powermen got their two goals from Mohamed Kassim and Lucky Riziki.

In the closing stages of the match, Waithera collided with an opponent and was rushed to the hospital immediately.

The club has now revealed that the forward will be given a week's rest before joining his teammates.

“We are happy to report that Joe Waithira has been discharged from hospital. He suffered muscle spasm in the last game. 'King Joe' will have seven days rest before he resumes training. We wish him quick,” the club statement on their Facebook page read.

Meanwhile, Eric Odhiambo underwent successful knee surgery after he too got injured against Coast Stima in the first meeting between the clubs in the early stages of National Super League season.

Odhiambo is expected to be out of action until the end of the current NSL season due to a prolonged recovery period.

“Midfielder Eric Odhiambo has undergone successful knee surgery. He injured his knee during the first leg in Mombasa against Coast Stima," the club revealed on Facebook.

"'Ero' is in high spirits and looking forward to getting back soon. He is expected to be away for six months. We wish him quickest recovery."

After 29 matches in NSL, Wazito are second to Kisumu All-Stars but have the same points as the promotion race to Kenyan Premier League hots up with 10 games remaining.