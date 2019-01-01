Wazito sign former LA Galaxy trialist Victor Ndinya

National Super League side Wazito has signed former LA Galaxy trialist Victor Ndinya.

Ndinya who recently returned from trials with Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy has been roped in alongside left Back Yusuf Muhammed.

Ndinya, who can play on either flank will be a great addition to coach Muhammed Dmchulla, coming in with the experience of Kenyan football, having featured for Bandari FC, Tusker FC, and Nairobi Stima FC.

“The determination to get back to KPL and the seriousness to actually strive for success was the main factor for signing” Ndinya was quoted by Wazito-fc.com.

He added: “American soccer is intense, and the trials were super great. I learned a lot and gained a lot of experience from big players.”

Yusuf has previously played for Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka FC. Wazito has so far signed 30 players while two-Chris Owino and Zedrick Imbosa left the club. Owino joined Talanta FC on a permanent deal while Imbosa was sent on season-long loan to Vihiga.