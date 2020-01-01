Two players to miss this weekend's KPL matches

Bernard Ochieng was sent off against the Bankers and will not be available to help his side against the defending champions

Two players are set to miss the Kenyan Premier League ( ) round 16 this weekend owing to suspension.

Wazito FC will host defending champions without the services of defender Bernard Ochieng. Ochieng was sent off in the 2-1 loss against on December 15, 2019.

The Stewart Hall-led side is targeting maximum points against the defending champions to move from their current 13th position. However, it will not be easy to get a win from K'Ogalo, who have managed to get nine wins, two draws and a single loss from the 12 games played.

The match will be played at Kenyatta Stadium on Saturday at 16:00.

Zoo FC's Bernard Odhiambo will be on the terraces to watch his team play AFC on Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

The tough-tackling attacking midfielder has accumulated a total of five yellow cards which warrants him a one-match ban.

The Kericho based side is languishing in the 12th position with 13 points from as many matches. Zoo have won four games, drawn one and lost eight.