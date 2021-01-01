Wazito see off Nzoia Sugar as Mathare United and Bandari share spoils

The Sugar Millers suffered the first loss to the Nairobi club as the Dockers head to the coast with a point against the Slum Boys

Wazito FC downed 2-1 to pick up another victory in the Football Federation Premier League at Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

Kevin Kimani and Whyvonne Isuza scored for Wazito while the Sugar Millers found the back of the net in the first half courtesy of Erick Otieno.

Nzoia Sugar were the stronger side in the opening 10 minutes and they got an opener in the ninth minute via Otieno’s effort.

In the 12th minute, Wazito threatened but were denied by a quick and superb save by Humphrey Katasi, who stopped Boniface Omondi’s strike.

Katasi made another save in the 26th minute when he reacted quickly to stop Michael Owino’s header.

The visiting goalkeeper had a tough time in the latter stages of the first half as he was also needed to deny Wazito in the 30th minute when Musa Masika tried to find the top corner with a swinging strike from outside the penalty area.

Owino’’s header in the 39th minute hit the woodwork and Nzoia Sugar survived from conceding an opener as Wazito attacked from all angles.

In the 53rd minute, Dennis Sikhayi was fouled and Wazito won a penalty that was converted by Kimani, who has been a sensation since his move from to the former National Super League champions.

Francis Kimanzi made a 65th-minute change when he introduced Vincent Oburu in place of Boniface Omondi and five minutes after his introduction, he was denied by Katasi as he launched his trademark shot in search of Wazito’s second.

As Nzoia Sugar failed to clear the ball in their area, they gave Isuza a great chance to double Wazito’s lead from a crowded area in the 71st minute, and he made no mistake with his finish.

Wazito have now picked up a fourth straight win while Nzoia Sugar fell again despite getting a vital win against in the previous game.

Meanwhile, Mathare United and recorded a 0-0 draw in the other game played on Friday.

Bandari were unable to find a goal despite some good opening chances including a Darius Msagha missed opportunity and three successive corners in the first 15 minutes.

Daniel Otieno could have opened the score in the 33rd minute but his decision to find a teammate when he was through on goal cost them, as Bandari ended up clearing the danger. The forward was denied by the crossbar in the 41st minute in a close contest at Kasarani.

Bandari’s Yema Mwana and Norman Ogolla of Mathare United were denied by the woodwork in the opening stage of the second half. Justin Ndikumana had to be alert to make sure John Mwangi did not give the Slum Boys a goal in the 60th minute.

Despite the changes made by both sides, none was able to find a goal to break the deadlock as the game ended in a stalemate.