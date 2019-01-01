Wazito seal National Super League title and promotion to KPL

Wazito inflicted visiting St Joseph's Youth with a heavy defeat to seal the NSL title and promotion back to the KPL

Wazito FC have sealed their place in the Kenyan Premier League after mauling St Joseph's Youth 7-1 at Camp Toyoyo on Sunday afternoon.

Joseph Waithera set the ball running for the hosts in the 4th minute, finishing Paul Acquah's sublime pass. The Ghanaian doubled the advantage moments later when the visitors' custodian fumbled.

Midfielder Amos Asembeka scored the team's third with a well-taken goal from outside the 18-yard area in the 19th minute before completing his double a few minutes to the break with a perfect connection from Acquah's cross.

Waithera was at it again in the 53rd minute, this time finishing off a Musa Masika well-placed pass. Striker Derrick Onyango made it worse in the 56th minute after St Joseph's defenders lost the ball in the dangerous area and the striker went all the way to score the sixth.

In the 68th minute, goalkeeper Mulagai Erick was adjudged to have brought down Waithera in the area and referee Peter Waweru pointed to the penalty spot. Waithera rose to the occasion to send the custodian the wrong way to make it seven for the hosts.

Article continues below

Elembo John scored the only goal for the Nakuru-based side in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, Kisumu All-Stars defeated relegated Thika United 7-1 to finish second in the league and earn automatic promotion to the top-tier.

Despite defeating Eldoret Youth 4-2, Nairobi Stima finished third and will face Posta in the promotion/relegation play-offs.