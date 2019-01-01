Wazito raid Tusker for two players - Amos Asembeka and Llyod Wahome

The former KPL side has vowed to beef up squad ahead of the second leg of the lower league

National Super League side Wazito FC has roped in two experienced players from Kenyan side FC, Goal has learnt.

The former top tier side has signed defender Lloyd Wahome on a reported two-year deal, and midfielder Amos Asembeka on a one-year loan deal. A source within the team has exclusively told Goal that the team is restructuring ahead of the second leg, hoping to finish on top of the league by the end of the season.

“Yes, the deals are as good as done, we have them in our team and they have even trained with us. Wahome will be with us permanently but for Asembeka it is different, just a one year loan deal but I cannot rule out anything after the end of the loan spell.

“We will bring in several top players who will help us finish top of the National Super League table, we know we have what it takes to play in the top tier next season.”

Wazito have raked already raked in 41 points this season and are fighting for promotion alongside Nairobi Stima and Ushuru FC.