Wazito President Ricardo Badoer give fans a teaser of stadium design

According to Badoer, the stadium dream will be actualized in the next three years

Wazito President Ricardo Badoer has promised to deliver a 'world class' stadium for the team by 2022.

The Dubai-based businessman was in the country recently to keep progress of his new football venture in . According to Badoer, the stadium will come with a complete facility for the Wazito’s Youth Team as well.

Badoer, who purchased the majority shares in the team late 2018, says that plans are underway to purchase a parcel of land to put up the sports facility which he says wil be ready in three years.

“Wazito is already working on the Stadium and youth Academy design. Some teasers for our fans until the whole project is presented in the near future.

“We have several options. At the moment it is all about making sure the land we buy is sold by rightful owner,” Bodoer posted the design images of the new stadium on his official Twitter page.

Goal understands that among the areas Wazito is currently shopping out for the land include Rongai in Kajiado County, Athi River and Kang’undo Road.

If the plan is actualized; Wazito will become the first Kenyan club to have owned their own stadium.