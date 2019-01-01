Wazito president Ricardo Badoer challenged team to switch off Coast Stima

President Badoer wants to see Wazito leave Mombasa with maximum points

Ricardo Badoer, Wazito President has challenged the team to make things ‘hotter’ for Coast Stima in the former KPL side's tour of the Coast.

Wazito, second on the National Super League log, are set to face off with Stima at the Mbaraki stadium where a win will see them cut Ushuru’s lead to just a point.

Badoer, a Turkish businessman who purchased the club in 2018 now wants his side to leave Mombasa with maximum points.

“Wazito will make it even hotter! Three points lads…let's show them we are not playing around!” the Dubai based businessman twitted.

Wazito will take on to the pitch from 3.00 PM.