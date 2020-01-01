Players to blame for firings at Wazito FC - Makotsi

The former team manager believes the players are to blame for the regular changes in the technical bench at the club

Former Wazito FC team manager Bramwell Makotsi has stated the players are to blame for the firing of coaches at the club.

Technical Director Stanley Okumbi was the first to be shown the door alongside head coach Stanley Okumbi. Melis Medo, who replaced the latter, did not last for a month and in came Stewart Hall and Frank Ouna.

Ouna was fired two months into his job alongside Makotsi who was dismissed for alleged incompetence during the Whyvonne Isuza signing from AFC .

"Had the team been performing well, I am sure there would be less or no restructuring," Makotsi told the Star Newspaper.

"All the coaches who have handled the club are superb but the players have let them down. I leave Wazito after seven years without hard feelings but I challenge the players to reward the hard work by the management with positive results."

The former official has distanced himself from the Isuza signing which contributed to his dismissal after seven years in the team.

"I was not involved in Isuza’s transfer at all. I do not understand why I was sacked as I did my job in line with the expectations. I ensured all logistics were in place for training sessions and on match days," Makotsi concluded.

Article continues below

The club has since appointed the 33-year old Dan Owino as their new team manager.