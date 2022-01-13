Wazito part ways with coach Kimanzi and backroom staff

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Wazito FC have confirmed the exit of coach Francis Kimanzi and his entire backroom staff.

The Nairobi-based charges have been struggling in the ongoing campaign and are currently placed in the relegation zone -16th position, having taken just nine points from the 13 matches played.

The team has collected just two wins, three draws and eight losses, scoring 13 goals and conceding 23. It is for this reason they have decided to fire Kimanzi and bring back Fred Ambani who has been coaching the youth team albeit on an interim basis.

What has the club said?

"We can confirm that head coach Francis Kimanzi, his assistants Jeff Odongo and John Kamau, and the goalkeepers' coach Samuel Koko have left the club. We wish them well in their future endeavours," the club said in a short statement.

"Youth team head coach Fred Ambani assumes first-team duties in the interim with immediate effect."

Kimanzi was appointed Wazito coach on November 19, 2020, coincidentally taking over from Ambani who was sacked alongside his assistant Salim Babu and goalkeepers trainer Ellias Otieno for poor results.

At that time, Kimanzi was jobless after he had parted ways with Harambee Stars after falling out with the former regime under the then FKF President Nick Mwendwa.

Was Kimanzi sabotaged by players at Wazito?

Recently, the tactician confirmed an ongoing training boycott at the Kenyan top-tier side.

Without mentioning the players, Kimanzi admitted a number of them are no longer training with the former National Super League champions.

"A number of players are no longer training with the club, but it is my hope that things will turn around because I have good plans for this team," he told Nation Sports.

The club's CEO Dennis Gicheru also confirmed the boycott but added that a solution to the problem is being worked on, "I'm aware of the issue and we are working on a solution."