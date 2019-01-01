Wazito open four-point gap at the summit of the National Super League

Wazito leads the table with 72 points, four more than Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima

National Super League (NSL) side Wazito FC made a huge stride towards promotion following their 1-0 win against Thika United at Camp Toyoyo on Wednesday.

The Fred Ambani led side came into the match as favourites following their 6-0 win against Green Commandos in their previous league match staged at the same venue last weekend.

However, it was not going to be an easy outing against the Milkmen who were aiming at getting at least a point from the hosts. The visitors held on until the 90th minute when Teddy Osok managed to put the ball into the back of the net to hand his team maximum points.

Kisumu All-Stars suffered a shock 2-1 loss against Modern Coast in another NSL match.

The Fred Oduor led side needed maximum points to stay in contention in the race for promotion. However, they found the going tough at the coastal-based side. A brace from Stephen Jefa in the 69th and 78th minute was all Modern Coast needed to cause an upset.

The goals reduced Dismass Amunga's 23rd-minute strike to nothing but a mere consolation.

Article continues below

Ushuru FC defeated Coast Stima 2-1 to reduce the gap between them and second-placed Kisumu All Stars. Joshua Oyoo gave the Powermen an 18th-minute lead before Maurice Odipo levelled in the 25th minute.

The winner for the Taxmen came in the 33rd minute courtesy of Odhiambo Barrack.

Full results: Police 1-1 Bidco United, Modern Coast Rangers 2-1 Kisumu All, Stars, Coast Stima 1-2 Ushuru, Migori Youth 0-0 Nairobi Stima Kibera Black Stars 1-0 Administration Police, Fortune Sacco 1-2 Eldoret Youth, Green Commandos 3-1 Shabana, Nairobi City Stars 2-3 St. Joseph’s Youth, Kangemi All-Stars 3-2 FC Talanta and Wazito 1-0 Thika United.