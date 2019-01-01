Wazito midfielder John Mutua shakes off long term injury

Mutua picked a recurring knee injury at the start of the season

John Mutua resumed training with Wazito after a long lay off with a nagging injury.

The midfielder sustained a recurring injury in training at the beginning of the season and has not been in involved in action since.

His availability now provides Wazito with more options in the creative department even though he could not make it to the squad that played Nairobi City Stars on Wednesday.

Mutua suffered a partial lateral collateral ligament tear and he is looking forward to earning his place in the team once again.

Wazito Physio Dominic Nduta will, however, have to keep a close eye on the player in the next couple of days before he could be given a clean bill of health to return to full action.

“His confidence and creativity as a left-footer is a joy to watch as he not only creates chances but also scores goals while doing it with beauty,” Team Manager Bramwell Makotsi was quoted by the club website.