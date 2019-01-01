Wazito make third signing as Musa Masika joins NSL side

Masika is a younger brother to China-based Harambee Stars midfielder Ayub Timbe

Wazito has secured the services of Musa Masika, brother to Harambee Stars midfielder Ayub Timbe.

Masika joined the National Super League side from Kangemi All-Stars on an undisclosed fee.

“We are happy to secure the services of attacking midfielder Musa Masika from Kangemi All-Stars,” Wazito revealed in a statement seen by Goal.

Masika became the third player to have crossed over to the NSL joint leaders. Others are Amos Asembeka and Lloyd Wahome who joined from Kenyan Premier League side .

Wazito is currently joint top in the second tier on 47 points, same as Ushuru FC.