Wazito make a statement with a huge win against Green Commandos

The result puts the Fred Ambani-led side at the helm of NSL table with 69 points, three wins away from guaranteed promotion

Wazito FC kept their Kenyan Premier League ( ) promotion ambitions alive with a 6-0 win against relegation-threatened Green Commandos on Friday.

Striker Onyango Derrick scored a double in the 45th and 65th minutes, with Victor Ndinya also claiming his in the 60th and 87th minute. The other two goals came from Wilson Anekeya (60') and Lloyd Wahome (70').

At Moi Stadium in Kisumu, hosts Kisumu All Stars maintained their hope of making it to the Kenyan top-flight after claiming a 1-0 win against Coastal-based side Coast Stima. The lone goal came in the 37th minute courtesy of John Oruko. The result means the Frank Oduor-led side are just a point behind the leaders.

Ushuru FC maintained the chase after getting a late winner against St Josephs from Nakuru.

The Taxmen went ahead in the 20th minute courtesy of Paul Kiongera's penalty. However, Ken Kenyatta's side lost concentration late on, allowing Fadhili Adam to equalise.

However, the hosts fought harder and managed to get the winner just seconds before the final whistle through Evans Maliachi.

Wazito are top of the table with 69 points, a point more than second-placed Kisumu All-Stars. Nairobi Stima are third on 64 points, with Ushuru completing the top four with a point less.

In other results, Bidco United defeated Modern Coast 3-0. Michael Owino scored twice with the other goal coming from Nelson Chieta.