Wazito, Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima continue battle for supremacy with fresh challenges in NSL matchday 34

The top three sides are in a tight race to secure promotion to the Kenyan Premier League

The National Super League (NSL) enters matchday 34 on Wednesday with 10 matches scheduled.

Wazito, who are top of the table, will be away to face Thika United, while second-placed Kisumu All-Stars travel to Mombasa to face Modern Coast .

With only two points separating the top three sides - Wazito (69) All-Stars (68) and Nairobi Stima (67) - the midweek clashes carry high stakes.

Stima, meanwhile, will be at Awendo Stadium to face 18th-placed Migori Youth, while bottom side Kangemi All-Stars host city rivals FC Talanta.

Full Fixtures: Police vs Bidco United (Karuturi Grounds, 1 pm), Modern Coast Rangers vs Kisumu All Stars (Serani Sports Ground, 3 pm), Coast Stima vs Ushuru (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3 pm), Migori Youth vs Nairobi Stima (Awendo Stadium, 3 pm), Kibera Black Stars vs Administration Police (Hope Center, 4:15 pm), Fortune Sacco vs Eldoret Youth (Thika Stadium, 3 pm), Green Commandos vs Shabana (Bukhungu Stadium, 12 pm), Nairobi City Stars vs St. Joseph’s Youth (Camp Toyoyo, 11 am), Kangemi All-Stars vs FC Talanta (Camp Toyoyo, 3.15 pm), Wazito vs Thika United (Camp Toyoyo, 1 pm).