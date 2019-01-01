Wazito hand Shabana a second NSL defeat

The chaotic match saw nine Wazito player pick yellow cards-mostly over time-wasting

Wazito bounced back from a shock defeat to Ushuru with in December with a 1-0 victory against Shabana in the National Super League match staged on Saturday at Gusii Stadium.

The win saw Wazito dislodged Shaba from the second spot as the Kisii-based side suffered a second league defeat of the season.

Zachary Gathu scored the lone goal in a chaotic match that saw nine Wazito player pick yellow cards-mostly over time-wasting tactics but the job had to be done.

Article continues below

Wazito needed 52 on the pitch to come up with a strategy on how to break the host’s defense after Gathu connected a well-cut cross as the visitors broke loose.

Wazito has lost only once when they went down 2-0 to Ushuru on December 23. The former Kenyan Premier League side, who were relegated to the second tier has now kept five clean sheets in six games.

Wazito Starting XI: Vincent Misikhu, Dan Owino, Wilson Anekeya, Eugene Ambulwa, David Oswe, Zachary Gathu, Teddy Osok, Stephen Owuso, Colin Neto.