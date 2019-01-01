Wazito forward Victor Ndinya sets KPL goal target

The forward is confident of hitting double digits for the league's newcomers this season

Wazito FC forward Victor Ndinya is aiming at scoring 15 or more goals for his team this season.

The newly-promoted side won their first Kenyan Premier League ( ) game last weekend, winning 2-0 against . Ndinya was on target with Elvis Rupia scoring the second goal for the side.

Ndinya believes he has what it takes to claim a double-digit by the end of the 2019/20 KPL season.

"Last season I scored eight goals, and this time around I want to make it better," the forward told Goal on Tuesday.

"My target for the season is 15 goals or more, it is within my reach and I am sure my teammates will help me realize it. After scoring last weekend, 14 more are remaining."

The attacker is also optimistic Sunday's win is just a start for the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions.

"We were under pressure to win, we have been playing well but goals have not been coming for us. I believe many more wins are coming for us, we want to prove our critics wrong," he added.

Wazito have now bagged five points from their opening four games.