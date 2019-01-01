Wazito forward Victor Ndinya sets KPL goal target
Wazito FC forward Victor Ndinya is aiming at scoring 15 or more goals for his team this season.
The newly-promoted side won their first Kenyan Premier League (KPL) game last weekend, winning 2-0 against Zoo Kericho. Ndinya was on target with Elvis Rupia scoring the second goal for the side.
Ndinya believes he has what it takes to claim a double-digit by the end of the 2019/20 KPL season.
"Last season I scored eight goals, and this time around I want to make it better," the forward told Goal on Tuesday.
"My target for the season is 15 goals or more, it is within my reach and I am sure my teammates will help me realize it. After scoring last weekend, 14 more are remaining."
The attacker is also optimistic Sunday's win is just a start for the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions.
"We were under pressure to win, we have been playing well but goals have not been coming for us. I believe many more wins are coming for us, we want to prove our critics wrong," he added.
Wazito have now bagged five points from their opening four games.