Wazito FC's Masika hopes to achieve his European dream

The forward revealed why his anticipated move at the beginning of the season didn't materialise in the end

Wazito FC forward Musa Masika has admitted he is still hoping to play in Europe.

Before the season started, Masika was reported to be on his way out to join a Belgian side, but he remained at Wazito and signed a contract extension.

Masika, who is Ayub Timbe's younger brother, joined Wazito from Kangemi All-Stars in March 2019 before the former side was promoted to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) at the end of that season.

Wazito snapped the youngster immediately after impressing during a game against Kangemi All-Stars where the former team won 4-2 last year.

“I played five games for Kangemi All-Stars and made a transfer thereafter to join Wazito where I was engaged in the last 12 games before we were promoted to the KPL,” Masika told the club's website.

“I actually had to travel [to Europe] but due to the delay regarding some issues, I had to remain and sign again with Wazito for a one-year deal. I still have six months to run in my contract but I am happy that I am still playing at the club.

“I am pushing hard and leaving the remaining part of my career to God. But I am hoping after this season, I will travel to Europe so to try and achieve my dream.”

The U20 forward also spoke about the importance of the draw against Kakamega at Bukhungu Stadium in KPL Matchday 19 action on February 2.

“Our game against Homeboyz gave us morale because we fought back and eventually forced a 1-1 draw. We had lost seven matches consecutively before that draw, we never got tired and we will not get tired because we have fans to fight for,” concluded Masika.

He was on target as Wazito won their third match against at Narok Stadium in the previous match on February 8.