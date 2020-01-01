Wazito FC's Masika eager to grow out of Timbe's shadow

The youngster feels it is not good comparing him with his brother's achievements even though they play in different leagues

Wazito FC attacking midfielder Musa Masika has expressed his eagerness to grow out of his elder brother Ayub Timbe's shadow.

Masika has insisted there is a world of difference between him and the Reading FC star and he says it could be wrong for people to start comparing and contrasting their achievements at this time.

“People will always talk about me and my brother Ayub [Timbe], but they should know these are two different people with their own potential,” Masika told Standard Sports.

“Ayub is in Europe and I’m in , contracted to Wazito and playing. So, I can’t be living under his shadow yet we are playing for two different clubs.

“Ayub’s achievements will forever remain his and my achievements are mine, we can’t share or interchange them.

“Of course, as my elder brother [Ayub] I look up to him, but I believe in myself and that’s why I chose a different path for my own football career.”

Confident Masika, 19, revealed a hope of seeing him and Timbe featuring for the national team together at some time in the future.

“Though I’m motivated with what he has achieved in his career so far, I feel challenged. I want to follow in his footsteps, achieve my dream and I build a name for myself,” said the JMJ Academy graduate.

“But I can’t wait for that day both of us will be playing for the national team at the same time.

“But I’m very grateful to our eldest brother Shaban for introducing me to the game at a very young age. I used to follow him to the training grounds because I liked his playing style.”

Masika made his international debut against in Dar es Salaam in the African Nations Championship (Chan) tie.

“It was a great feeling and a dream come true to make my debut for the senior national team last year. Getting that cap was very important to me in terms of career progress because it will make it easy for me to move to Europe,” explained the youngster.

Masika has grown under the watch of his eldest brother Shaban Masika who hopes the attacking midfielder will go places.

“Unlike Ayub who went to Europe aged 13, Musa [Masika] was born and bred in Kenya thus faced a lot of challenges. So, there is no need for comparing the two,” Shaban, who featured for Sofapka FC before, told the same publication.

“But from how he [Musa] is handling himself, I’m confident he will go far. You can’t imagine at just 19 years he’s already causing havoc in the Kenyan Premier League. Therefore, I don’t think if it’s too late or too early for him to live up to his potential.”

Masika has scored one goal and has provided four assists for Wazito FC.