Wazito FC's Kimanzi lavishes Zoo FC with praise despite FKF Premier League struggles

The former Mathare United coach has stated it would be wrong for them to judge the Kericho side based on their performances

Wazito FC head coach Francis Kimanzi has praised struggling Zoo FC ahead of the March 1 Football Kenya Federation Premier League tie at Bukhungu Stadium.

Zoo are winless in the league and are rock bottom of the 18-team side but Kimanzi has warned his players from looking at the club's season stats and consequently underrating their opponents.

"When competing and fighting for every match, it would be misleading to look at a team and judge them with the points they have. It is only that they have fewer points than us but that does not mean they are a weak team," Kimanzi said as was quoted by the club's Facebook page.

"They are still as strong as any other team in the league. Their points can mislead us and I hope our players are prepared psychologically to know that it is going to be another fight. They have fewer points, we have more points but that does not mean we are superior.

"They have done a lot of positive things and the only thing that is negative is that they have fewer points. But still, they are a good team. They are in the league. They will fight for wins because they have more games ahead and they will fight for a win in our match of course."

Kimanzi also looked back at the break they have enjoyed since drawing Mathare United 1-1. The former Harambee Stars head coach also lauded the players in how they tackled the Slum Boys despite registering the draw.

"First of all, the break has been a big plus for us and for that reason you do not expect us to come with the same kind of rhythm," the coach added.

"I saw we had little difficulties in the game despite having new faces in the group but I can say that the 1-1 draw was a fair result for us. We also did not make a lot of chances but that is credited to the slow start we had in the season.

"We still have the spirit despite scoring an own goal in that game and that is so encouraging, we still played our game and looked like the same team we were before."

The Nairobi club will host Zoo in Kakamega County and Kimanzi has said playing there should be motivation for the players.

"Playing away from home, although we are the host team at Bukhungu is a motivation for the players because that brings excitement since it is a new stadium as different people will come to watch them for the first time this season," he concluded.

"That alone motivates the players even more."

On his part, defender Maurice Ojwang called for patience as the players seek to fight for far better results and make the fans happy.

"The fans should be patient because everything is going to be fine. I know they did not expect a draw in our last game but we must push hard in the game on Monday," Ojwang said.

"We need to make them happy at least but it is going to be fine because we will give them a win, let them not worry at all."