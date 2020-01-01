Wazito FC's desire for instant results in KPL was unachievable - Xavier

The club went on a recruitment spree after they were promoted to the top-flight but have found it hard to grind positive outcomes

Former Wazito FC Team Manager Francis Xavier has blamed the club of targeting instant results in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after promotion.

Wazito signed big stars after they returned to the KPL in 2019 but have failed to live up to expectations despite financial stability, unlike their rivals.

Xavier stated why Wazito would have stuck with coach Fred Ambani in the first place instead of sacking him even before the season ended.

Ambani and Technical Director Stanley Okumbi were relieved of their duties in October and Wazito appointed Melis Medo who did not last even for a month at the club.

Medo's place was taken by Stewart Hall and the rampant changes in the coaching position, according to Xavier, are to blame for the club's struggle.

Ambani returned to the club in February and was given duties to deputise Hall.

“It was not necessary to make coaching changes because they recruited big and wanted instant results,” Xavier told Goal.

“To get good and continuous results, you must understand the process is gradual because if you get instant results then be assured you will also break down instantly.”

The former assistant coach further explained why Wazito would not have struggled had they stuck with the coaches who helped them win the National Super League (NSL) title in the 2018/19 season and get promoted to the top-tier.

“Development and stability are long-term processes and they must have maintained the coach, should have given him free hands to operate and allow him to grow the team,” explained Xavier.

The tactician added the club must now accept they erred and instead offer Hall necessary support as he strives to build a whole new team to help Wazito achieve targets.

“They have made the blunder, so they must stick with Hall, give him time and see what he can deliver. They must be patient and never desire quick results, however, big they recruited,” he concluded.

Wazito are 13th on a 17-team table and have registered only three wins in 20 games.