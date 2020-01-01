Wazito FC’s Badoer reported to Fifa over ‘f*cking hyena players’ tweet

Some six months ago, the football investor condemned players who were released after struggling in the Premier League

The Fifa Disputes Resolution Chamber (DRC) has reported Wazito FC president Ricardo Badoer to the Disciplinary Committee for possible sanctions following his derogatory comments regarding players in July.

As Wazito were set for a purge on the playing unit, Badoer claimed "f*cking players were let go to the streets where they belong" and now the world football governing body may end up punishing the investor for the tweet.

“Kicking out no good f*cking hyena players that were recruited without my approval,” Badoer posted.

“All they did was to eat my money and lose games. I wish them the best on the f*cking streets where they belong. They lacked self-respect and love for the game.”

The DRC took issue with Badoer's manner and language and it is now upon the disciplinary committee to look into the matter closely for possible sanctions.

“On account of the club’s president behaviour, which the DRC found to be unacceptable in light of the manner and language he addressed the players in his public manifestations, the chamber deemed it necessary to refer the case to Fifa Disciplinary Committee due to his possible violations of article 11 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code,” the DRC’s statement obtained by Goal read.

“Finally, the DRC referred to paragraph 1 and 2 of the of article 24b of the regulations which stipulates that with its decision, the pertinent Fifa deciding body shall also rule on the consequences.”

Some players who were released took Wazito to Fifa and were awarded varying sums of money due to a breach of contract on the part of the club.

The foreign stars who reported Wazito are Ghanaian forward Paul Acquah, Togolese defender Issofou Bourhana, Ugandan midfielder Mansoor Safi Agu, Liberian Augustine Otu, and DR Congo forward Piscas Muhindo.

Bourhana was awarded KSh1.04 million for breach of contract while Otu was handed KSh848,776.

Mansoor got Ksh1,698,000 with KSh370,000 outstanding remuneration. Paul Acquah was to benefit with KSh2,165,806 plus Ksh150,000 remuneration while Muhindo had been handed KSh1,040,000 and Ksh200,000 remuneration.

Local players who were let go are Steven Njunge, midfielder Teddy Osok, strikers Victor Ndinya, Pistone Mutamba, Derrick Otanga, and goalkeeper Kevin Omondi.

After Fifa had ruled in favour of the players, the club claimed that was a "witch-hunting mission" as they were never given time to respond to the claims presented to the body.

“We smell witch-hunt in all that expedition,” a Wazito source told Goal at the time.

“First of all, we were never heard, we were never given an opportunity to be heard so that we give our side of the story, a judgement was just passed without a fair chance to explain our reasons for releasing the said players.”

Neither the players nor Wazito have confirmed whether the payment has been made.