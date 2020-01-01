Wazito FC's Acquah reveals failed bid to join Tusker

The attacking midfielder states he was invited for trials with Brewers but he did not succeed due to the different weather conditions in Kenya

Wazito FC offensive midfielder Paul Acquah has revealed his initial plans were to join when he landed in the country in 2018.

In an interview with the club's portal, Acquah reveals he was invited for training by the Kenyan Premier League ( ) heavyweights but he failed to agree to terms with the club, citing the climate in as the reason.

“I was invited by Tusker and the initial plan was to join them as my first Kenyan team. But due to weather, which is different in Kenya and , it made my time in Tusker quite difficult,” Acquah said.

“The weather did not help me at all and that is the reason I could not sign and stay at Tusker.”

The Ghanaian signed for Wazito in January 2019 when the club was in the National Super League (NSL), and became a key figure in their fight to earn promotion to the KPL at the end of the 2018/19 season.

“Wazito then asked me to join their training sessions at Camp Toyoyo but they made it clear that it was a 50/50 situation as they could not guarantee whether they would sign me in the end,” revealed the star.

“I just wanted the chance for them to assess whether I was a good player or not.”

Acquah detailed his football journey until his time at Ghanaian giants in the Caf Confederation Cup almost four years ago.

“I started playing football in 2006 and the journey has never been easy at all because in Africa when you want to start playing football it is never easy as is the case may be in Europe,” stated Acquah.

“Freedom Stars is where I launched my career before moving to Top Talent and finally, I joined Accra Hearts of Oak.

“At Oak, I played in the Confederation Cup in 2015 against Esperance of who knocked us out after a 4-0 home win before forcing a 1-1 draw in Accra.”

The Wazito attacking midfielder explained how he has managed to develop his talent and why he is still active in football despite numerous challenges. Acquah also revealed the foreign teams he supports.

“I do not have any other job apart from football. It is not easy in Africa to develop as a footballer but if you chose to play it becomes easy. One has to work hard, respect teammates and take advice from the right people,” concluded the Ghanaian.

“I like because of the way they play football and make it easy and in I love .”

Despite the numerous entries and exits at Wazito in the last two transfer windows and change in managerial personnel, Acquah has remained a regular member of the playing unit.