Wazito FC working on a top 10 KPL finish - Isuza

The midfielder assures his side will push for maximum points, once the top-tier resumes, to finish on the top half of the table

Wazito FC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has revealed the team is targeting at least a top 10 finish this season.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) is currently on a break owing to the coronavirus pandemic with April 4 set as a tentative return date. The former AFC ace has also stated he will be aiming at scoring a few goals in the remaining top-tier games.

"Our main target is to get off the bottom half of the KPL table," Isuza told Goal on Tuesday.

"We want to push up and at least finish in the top 10. My objective is to help the team to win the remaining games and maybe if possible, get a few goals. It is a challenge we are taking collectively and believe we can have the best finish once the league resumes."

The midfielder joined Wazito from Ingwe at the beginning of the year but is already a key member for the Stewart Hall-led side.

"It took me no time to settle because the players were welcoming the same as the coach and the entire technical bench. That way I settled fast and felt wanted and at home," Isuza concluded.

Wazito are currently 13th on the table with 20 points from 23 matches.