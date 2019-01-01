‘Wazito FC will go for players with heart and balls in next window’ – Badoer

The newcomers’ boss now says the club has released players to pave way for new signings in the coming window

Wazito FC president Ricardo Badoer has confirmed the club has already released players and will sign replacements in the January transfer window.

Badoer was reacting on his Twitter account shortly after the promoted side suffered a 2-1 defeat against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Sunday.

On Saturday, Goal exclusively reported four players among them former duo of Karim Nizigiyimana, Abouba Sibomana alongside goalkeeper Gad Mathews and John Katua - had been shown the exit door.

And true to those words, Badoer has confirmed the sackings at the club (though without revealing names) and added the club will now go for new players.

Some players are already given their notice letters and we will have players with heart and balls coming in. https://t.co/6NGg2MLbnj — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) December 15, 2019

“Some players are already given their notice letters and we will have players with heart and balls coming in soon,” Badoer wrote on his Twitter account.

The aforementioned players were among 20 stars who were signed in the previous transfer window with the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions targeting the KPL trophy.

Sibomana was signed from Rwandese military side APR while Nizigiyimana returned to the KPL from Ugandan side Vipers SC, where he had signed a short-term deal since leaving Gor Mahia in February.

Mathews was signed from but failed to dislodge Kevin Omondi in goal while Katua has failed to start a game since.

Despite enjoying sound financial health, Wazito are 13th on the table with a paltry 11 points from 13 matches where they have won only two games, drawn five and lost in six.

They are the only club to have made a high number of managerial changes since parting ways with head coach Fred Ambani and Sports Director Stanley Okumbi in October, before appointing Melis Medo, who was sacked just after a month in charge of the club.

After Medo was released, former AFC and coach Stewart Hall was appointed in November but results have failed to improve.