Wazito FC were gifted a goal against Mathare United - Salim Ali

An agitated Slum Boys coach hits out at the match officials for gifting the big-spending side a goal in the first half of their battle

coach Salim Ali has hit out at poor officiating after his side threw away the lead twice to settle for a 2-2 draw with Wazito FC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Saturday.

Against the run of play, the Slum Boys took the lead in the 27th minute through Bernard Ochieng’s unfortunate own goal. Goalkeeper Steve Njunge had done well to save an initial effort from John Mwangi but the ball came off Wazito’s captain into the back of the net.

The lead lasted for just 10 minutes before Victor Ndinya drew Wazito level. Oduor’s shot from the edge of the area came off the upright and Ndinya was rightly-placed to get his second of the season, firing into an empty net.

Four minutes after the restart, Mathare United retook the lead through Kevin Kimani who nicely finished a Crispinus Odour delivery past Njunge. However, Derrick Onyango got the equaliser for the big-spending Wazito in the 70th minute, connecting home from a Paul Acquah header.

Despite picking up a point from the fixture, Ali insists the first goal for Wazito was scored from an offside position and should not have been allowed to stand by the referee.

“It was an early Christmas gift from the referee for [Wazito] and it changed the tide of the game,” an agitated Ali told Goal after the match.

“The player who received the ball to score was already in an offside position and I don’t understand what the referee was thinking when he awarded the goal. It is very unfortunate week in week out we keep talking about officiating in the top league.

“It was poor officiating from the referee, he kept making poor calls and I am not surprised we only managed to get a draw. This is a game we deserved to win but with the referee dishing out a gift then it becomes difficult to come out with such a result. We should not accept such standards of officiating in the top flight.”

On the overall performance of his team, Ali said: “We pressed them hard from the opening minutes and dominated their half, especially in the second half.

“I must say I can take the draw because it is a positive result, it is better than losing all the three points and I want to thank my boys for putting in a brave fight despite the dubious calls from the referee.”

On the next match, Ali said: “We will strive to get maximum points because it is always our target to win matches which play. I know it will not be easy but we are ready and the boys are now looking good.

“We did not start the season well because we also had tough fixtures but looking at the team play now, they have really improved and it is good going into our next matches.”

With the international break coming up, Mathare United will next face promoted side Kisumu All-Stars away in Kisumu on October 19.