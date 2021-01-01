Wazito FC vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will be keen to seal a double over their rivals and stretch their lead at the summit of the top-flight at Utalii grounds

Tusker will be keen to stretch their lead at the summit of the FKF Premier League table when they take on Wazito FC at Utalii grounds on Friday.

The Brewers kicked off their league resumption with a 0-0 draw against KCB, a result that saw them falter in the quest to win the title but they still remain three points ahead at the top of the 18-team table.

With champions Gor Mahia winning their two recent matches – 1-0 against Nairobi City Stars and 2-1 against Sofapaka on Thursday – the pressure is already piling up on the Brewers to make sure they win their matches if they are to win the title this campaign.

On the other hand, Wazito FC suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sofapaka in their first match after the league resumption and they will have to be at their best to deal with the Brewers.

Game Wazito FC vs Tusker Date Friday, May 21, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Wazito FC squad Goalkeepers Peter Odhiambo, Bixente Otieno, Levis Opiyo. Defenders Denis Shikhayi, Kelvin Okumu, Jonhstone Omurwa, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Ng’ang’a. Midfielders Joshua Nyatini, Fidel Origa, Whyvonne Isuza, Ellie Asieche, Amos Asembeka, Ali Abondo.

Forwards Kevin Kimani, Michael Owino, Musa Masika, Boniface Omondi.

After losing to Sofapaka away in Taita Taveta, coach Francis Kimanzi will have to devise a plan to stop Tusker from handing them a second straight defeat.

Wazito have no injury concerns going into the match but Kimanzi should be worried about the team’s current position on the log if they are to fight for the title and the end of the season.

Probable XI for Wazito FC: Opiyo, Onyango, Ojwang', Omurwa, Odhiambo, Origa, Asembeka, Isuza, Kimani, Masika, Owino.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Wanjala Michael.. Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno. Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, Luke Namanda.

Tusker coach Robert Matano will have a full squad to pick from against Wazito in a match already feeling like a must-win encounter.

Already the Brewers have started to feel the pressure at the top with only three points separating them and second-placed KCB, but defender Rodgers Aloro believes they have a strong mentality to deal with the pressure of being at the top.

“Of course, it brings a bit of pressure on the team but I believe we have a strong mentality as a team, we have been on top of the table for a while and we know how to handle the pressure as players and also the coaches,” Aloro told the club’s website.

“We didn’t take the draw so well because we needed to win. But all in all, we are thankful for the point because at least it took us somewhere. We can pick up from the draw and look to ensure we do better in the next match.”

On facing Wazito, Aloro said: “We are highly motivated for that game and we have the belief because we won in the first leg. We believe we can do it again. We believe in ourselves and we should step up because we are Tusker Football Club and we are a big team.”

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Monyi, Sammy Meja, Asike, Aloro, Sempala, Namanda, Apollo, Henry Meja, Macharia, Muchiri.