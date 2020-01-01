Wazito FC vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to maintain their dominance over the promoted side when they clash in a top match

Wazito FC have not had the best campaign in the Kenyan Premier League ( ); 11 points after 14 games is not what they expected after investing about Sh10 million on signing new players.

For , this is another opportunity to get another win and prove they are focused on retaining the league title for the fourth season in a row.

Game Wazito FC vs Gor Mahia Date Saturday, January 4 Time 15:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be live on KTN Burudani.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Wazito FC squad Goalkeepers Kevin Omondi, Steve Njunge

Defenders David Otieno, Johnstone Omurwa, Lloyd Wahome, Dennis Sikhayi, Dennis Ng'ang'a Midfielders Amos Asembeka, Brian Musa, Hassan Abondo, David Oswe, Joe Waithira, Victor Ndinya, Paul Acquah, Joshua Nyatini, Kennedy Owino, Musa Masika. Forwards Derrick Onyango, Derrick Otanga, Pistone Mutamba, Elvis Rupia.

New signings Dennis Sikhayi and Dennis Ng'ang'a might be given a start on Saturday due to the absence of several defenders. Captain Bernard Ochieng is suspended while Erick Odhiambo is injured.

Former Gor Mahia players Abouba Sibomana and Karim Nizigiyimana were both released by the club after failing to impress.

Wazito coach Stewart Hall is confident the team will get a positive start after watching them put up an improved display despite going down to in their last league outing.

“We lost [against KCB] but I could see the fighting spirit and the hunger to do well,” Hall told the club’s official website.

“The attitude was good unlike in the match against . We will work on a few things and I believe the team will be able to post good results week in week out soon.”

Probable XI for Wazito FC: Omondi, Otieno, Wahome, Omurwa, Asembeka, Ali Abondo, Brian Musa, Ndinya, Rupia, Waithira.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano. Defenders Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Tobias Otieno, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi. Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, and Samuel Onyango.

The Kenyan champions will miss the services of two foreign players – Ghanaian Francis Afriyie who has returned to his native country and Ivorian Yikpe Gislain Gnamien - who ditched the side to sign for Young Africans (Yanga SC) of .

Coach Steven Polack insists they will not miss the services of the players saying they have able replacements.

“I don’t think the club will miss his services,” Polack told Goal. “He managed to score a couple of goals for us while he was around but if he got a good deal, then you have no option but to wish him well.

“[Yikpe] is a good striker but equally we have quality players who can play very well in his role, so that is the reason why I am not worried at all, we will cope well and we will play well.”

On the bright start, Gor Mahia doesn’t have injuries going into the fixture with strike Nicholas Kipkirui returning to form according to coach Polack.

“[Kipkirui] is looking very sharp since returning from injury and I am happy it is at the crucial stage of the season,” Polack continued.

“We need all our players fit if we are to achieve some of the targets we set when the season kicked-off and I am happy Kipkirui is back and already doing what he does best - scoring goals.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, G. Ochieng, W. Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Otieno, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Onyango, Kipkirui.