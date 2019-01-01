Wazito FC vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
The two teams are desperate for a win on Saturday following an unimpressive start to the new Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season.
Wazito FC have so far managed to get two points from two opening games; they drew 1-1 with Nzoia Sugar before settling for a 0-0 draw against Western Stima.
AFC Leopards fell by a solitary goal against bogey side Kakamega Homeboyz in their season opener at Bukhungu Stadium before being held to a 0-0 draw by Kariobangi Sharks.
|Game
|Wazito FC vs. AFC Leopards
|Date
|Saturday, September 21
|Time
|3:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on KTN Burudani.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|Madgoat Tv
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|Madgoat Tv
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Wazito FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Kevin Omondi, Steve Njunge
|Defenders
|Nizigiyimana Karim, Omurwa Johnstone, Wahome Lloyd, David Otieno, Ochieng Bernard, Sibomana Abouba, Owino Dan
|Midfielders
|Acquah Paul, Rupia Elvis, Ndinya Victor, Piscas Kirenge, Otanga Derrick, Pistone Mutamba, Mathew Odongo
|Forwards
|David Oswe, Asembeka Amos, Ali Hassan, Musa Brian, Osok Teddy, Mansoor Safi, Mike Oduor
The big-spending newcomers will miss the services of striker Derrick Onyango who sustained a foot injury against Western Stima last weekend.
The rest of the squad is fit and coach Fred Ambani is certainly going for the maximum points against Ingwe. Teddy Osok has also made it to the team alongside Steve Njunge; the duo missed last weekend’s game owing to injuries.
“We are prepared to get maximum points against AFC Leopards and I am not happy with our current position on the table, it is something we want to improve on by the end of the 90 minutes,” Ambani told reporters on Saturday.
“We only have two injury concerns, Joe Odera and Derrick Onyango will miss the match, but I am not worried because we have good depth and I am sure the players in the squad will rise to the occasion and carry the day.”
Probable XI for Wazito FC: Omondi, Abouba, Nizigiyimana, Lloyd, Ochieng, Osok, Asembeka, Oswe, Rupia, Otanga and Acquah.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan
|Defenders
|Soter Kayumba, Robert Mudenyu, Isaac Kipyegon, Collins Shivachi, Dennis Sikhayi
|Midfielders
|John Wonder, Bonface Mukhekhe, Whyvonne Isuza, Tresor Ndikumana, Eugene Mukangula, Said Tsuma, Clyde Senaji, Vincent Habamahoro
|Forwards
|Brian Marita, John Makwata, Vincent Oburu, Hansel Ochieng, Ismail Diarra
Coach Casa Mbungo is hoping his charges will revive their season with a win against Wazito.
Against Kariobangi Sharks, Ingwe displayed good football but failed to get the ball into the net. Coincidentally, Bukhungu Stadium is where the 13-time league champions lost their first game against Homeboyz.
“We are in desperate need of our first win this season and it is what we want to get against Wazito,” Mbungo told Goal. “I don’t know why we are not scoring goals, two matches, and no goals is a worrying factor especially when playing in the top tier but I am confident my strikers will make it right on Saturday.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Mudenyu, Kayumba, Ndikumana, Isuza, Habamahoro, Marita, Oburu and Diarra.
Match Preview
The last time the two teams met in the top flight was last season where Wazito won 2-1 at home but lost the away fixture 3-2.
Ingwe lost to the KPL newbies in the pre-season by a solitary goal and will aim at proving they are a better team now. While Wazito have scored one goal in the last two matches, AFC Leopards are still struggling to get their first goal.
Both teams have conceded a goal each in their two initial games. Wazito striker Derrick Otanga is hopeful his team will get their first win of the season.
“This is a massive game for us and we want to win it and register our first three points of the season," Otanga told Goal on Friday.
“We are prepared, the spirit in the team is high as well and everybody is looking forward to the game. The quality within the team is good, we know our potential and we hope to have a perfect weekend.”
AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza who will captain the team on Saturday, admits the team must work as a unit and avoid conceding cheap goals.
“We must also be able to defend as a team and avoid conceding cheap goals,” Isuza told Goal.
“The good thing is we have learnt from the past mistakes we did last season and from our previous games and are working on how to improve before the season enters the crucial stage.”