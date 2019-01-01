Wazito FC vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe and the big-spending newcomers will fight it out for their first wins of the season when they face off at Bukhungu Stadium

The two teams are desperate for a win on Saturday following an unimpressive start to the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

Wazito FC have so far managed to get two points from two opening games; they drew 1-1 with before settling for a 0-0 draw against .

AFC fell by a solitary goal against bogey side Kakamega in their season opener at Bukhungu Stadium before being held to a 0-0 draw by .

Game Wazito FC vs. AFC Leopards Date Saturday, September 21 Time 3:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on KTN Burudani.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani Madgoat Tv

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE Madgoat Tv

Squads & Team News

Position Wazito FC squad Goalkeepers Kevin Omondi, Steve Njunge Defenders Nizigiyimana Karim, Omurwa Johnstone, Wahome Lloyd, David Otieno, Ochieng Bernard, Sibomana Abouba, Owino Dan Midfielders Acquah Paul, Rupia Elvis, Ndinya Victor, Piscas Kirenge, Otanga Derrick, Pistone Mutamba, Mathew Odongo Forwards David Oswe, Asembeka Amos, Ali Hassan, Musa Brian, Osok Teddy, Mansoor Safi, Mike Oduor

The big-spending newcomers will miss the services of striker Derrick Onyango who sustained a foot injury against Western Stima last weekend.

The rest of the squad is fit and coach Fred Ambani is certainly going for the maximum points against Ingwe. Teddy Osok has also made it to the team alongside Steve Njunge; the duo missed last weekend’s game owing to injuries.

“We are prepared to get maximum points against AFC Leopards and I am not happy with our current position on the table, it is something we want to improve on by the end of the 90 minutes,” Ambani told reporters on Saturday.

“We only have two injury concerns, Joe Odera and Derrick Onyango will miss the match, but I am not worried because we have good depth and I am sure the players in the squad will rise to the occasion and carry the day.”

Probable XI for Wazito FC: Omondi, Abouba, Nizigiyimana, Lloyd, Ochieng, Osok, Asembeka, Oswe, Rupia, Otanga and Acquah.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan Defenders Soter Kayumba, Robert Mudenyu, Isaac Kipyegon, Collins Shivachi, Dennis Sikhayi Midfielders John Wonder, Bonface Mukhekhe, Whyvonne Isuza, Tresor Ndikumana, Eugene Mukangula, Said Tsuma, Clyde Senaji, Vincent Habamahoro Forwards Brian Marita, John Makwata, Vincent Oburu, Hansel Ochieng, Ismail Diarra

Coach Casa Mbungo is hoping his charges will revive their season with a win against Wazito.

Against Kariobangi Sharks, Ingwe displayed good football but failed to get the ball into the net. Coincidentally, Bukhungu Stadium is where the 13-time league champions lost their first game against Homeboyz.

“We are in desperate need of our first win this season and it is what we want to get against Wazito,” Mbungo told Goal. “I don’t know why we are not scoring goals, two matches, and no goals is a worrying factor especially when playing in the top tier but I am confident my strikers will make it right on Saturday.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Mudenyu, Kayumba, Ndikumana, Isuza, Habamahoro, Marita, Oburu and Diarra.