Wazito FC vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
After losing against Mathare United, AFC Leopards have no other option than to win their FKF Premier League fixture against Wazito FC on Saturday.
Ingwe are among the teams fighting for the title this season but they have been blowing hot and cold, their latest being a 1-0 defeat against relegation-bound Mathare United.
For them to remain in contention, a win is what they need against a Wazito side basking with confidence after forcing champions Gor Mahia to a 0-0 draw in their last assignment.
|Game
|Wazito FC vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Saturday, June 26, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|K24 TV - StarTimes
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Wazito FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Peter Odhiambo, Bixente Otieno, Levis Opiyo.
|Defenders
|Denis Shikhayi, Kelvin Okumu, Jonhstone Omurwa, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Ng’ang’a.
|Midfielders
|Joshua Nyatini, Fidel Origa, Whyvonne Isuza, Ellie Asieche, Amos Asembeka, Ali Abondo.
|Forwards
|Kevin Kimani, Michael Owino, Musa Masika, Boniface Omondi.
Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi is confident they can stifle AFC and get something from the fixture.
“We played very well against Gor Mahia and picked a point from them and we can also get something from AFC if my players play like they did against Gor,” Kimanzi told Goal ahead of the game.
Wazito will have all their players available for selection in the fixture slated for Ruaraka grounds.
Probable XI for Wazito FC: Opiyo, Onyango, Ojwang', Omurwa, Odhiambo, Origa, Asembeka, Isuza, Kimani, Masika, Owino.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.
This will be the first match new captain Isaac Kipyegon will lead Ingwe after he was appointed by coach Patrick Aussems to replace defender Robinson Kamura.
On Thursday, Ingwe confirmed Kipyegon has been appointed club captain with immediate effect and will be deputised by [Elvis] Rupia and Benjamin [Ochan].
Kipyegon has been an important player for the league heavyweights and his penalty ensured they saw off Tusker in the Shield Cup quarter-final game to advance to the semis.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Opiyo, Onyango, Ojwang', Omurwa, Odhiambo, Origa, Asembeka, Isuza, Kimani, Masika, Owino.
Match Preview
While Wazito drew 0-0 with Gor Mahia in their last assignment, AFC Leopards suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against struggling Mathare United.
Ingwe will be seeking revenge as they lost the first round meeting 1-0 while last season it was Ingwe who sealed a double over their opponents winning the first-round fixture 1-0 before a 2-0 win.
In the 2018 season, Wazito won the first round meeting 2-1 but AFC recovered to win the second round fixture by a solitary goal.
While AFC are sitting fourth on the 18-team table with 37 points from 20 matches, Wazito are lying ninth with 27 points from 19 outings.