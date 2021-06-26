Wazito FC vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Francis Kimanzi-led side will be targeting a double over Ingwe when they face off at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday

After losing against Mathare United, AFC Leopards have no other option than to win their FKF Premier League fixture against Wazito FC on Saturday.

Ingwe are among the teams fighting for the title this season but they have been blowing hot and cold, their latest being a 1-0 defeat against relegation-bound Mathare United.

For them to remain in contention, a win is what they need against a Wazito side basking with confidence after forcing champions Gor Mahia to a 0-0 draw in their last assignment.

Game Wazito FC vs AFC Leopards Date Saturday, June 26, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream K24 TV - StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Wazito FC squad Goalkeepers Peter Odhiambo, Bixente Otieno, Levis Opiyo. Defenders Denis Shikhayi, Kelvin Okumu, Jonhstone Omurwa, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Ng’ang’a. Midfielders Joshua Nyatini, Fidel Origa, Whyvonne Isuza, Ellie Asieche, Amos Asembeka, Ali Abondo. Forwards Kevin Kimani, Michael Owino, Musa Masika, Boniface Omondi.

Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi is confident they can stifle AFC and get something from the fixture.

“We played very well against Gor Mahia and picked a point from them and we can also get something from AFC if my players play like they did against Gor,” Kimanzi told Goal ahead of the game.

Wazito will have all their players available for selection in the fixture slated for Ruaraka grounds.

Probable XI for Wazito FC: Opiyo, Onyango, Ojwang', Omurwa, Odhiambo, Origa, Asembeka, Isuza, Kimani, Masika, Owino.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.

Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

This will be the first match new captain Isaac Kipyegon will lead Ingwe after he was appointed by coach Patrick Aussems to replace defender Robinson Kamura.

On Thursday, Ingwe confirmed Kipyegon has been appointed club captain with immediate effect and will be deputised by [Elvis] Rupia and Benjamin [Ochan].

Kipyegon has been an important player for the league heavyweights and his penalty ensured they saw off Tusker in the Shield Cup quarter-final game to advance to the semis.

