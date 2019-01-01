Wazito FC to miss Osok and Njunge in season opener against Nzoia Sugar

Double blow for the newcomers as two key players set to miss first match of the season against the Sugar Millers on Saturday

Wazito FC have confirmed the unavailability of two players when they face in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) opener on Saturday.

The big-spending Wazito will have to do without the services of midfielder Teddy Osok and goalkeeper Steven Njunge who are suffering from a back-knock and quadriceps strain respectively.

The team physio Noel Mandi confirmed to the club’s official website: “Midfielder Teddy Osok and goalkeeper Steven Njunge will both miss the match with a back-knock and quadriceps strain respectively. Both players are expected to be out for at least one more week.

“Teddy has a back problem. He suffered a slight knock and he will be out for around one week. Njunge has a quadriceps strain and he is also out for a week. After that, I think they will be available for selection.

“Eric ‘Ero’ Odhiambo, Dennis Gicheru, and Zachary Gathu are all long-term absentees after undergoing surgery. All three are currently on rehabilitation.”

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Wazito FC head coach Fred Ambani believes his team is ready for their opener against the Sugar Millers which will be played at Machakos Stadium.

“We have had a good pre-season, shaping up for the new season, and we are ready for Saturday's game,” Ambani told Goal on Thursday.



“Most of our players are available for selection and it is up to the technical bench to come up with a winning squad.



“It has been a competitive pre-season for all the players and I believe those given a chance will step up and help us get our first points this season.”



"Just like us, [Nzoia] want to win, meaning they will push for it as well, so we have to go into the game with the right mentality.”

Wazito earned promotion from the National Super League (NSL) after finishing as champions and are aiming to challenge for the KPL title.