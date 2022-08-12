Wazito FC threaten to withdraw from FKF Premier League

The Nairobi-based side cited confusion within the body running the competition as the reason behind their demand

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Wazito FC have threatened to withdraw from the 2022/23 season.

Citing numerous questions facing the interim committee that runs football in the country, Wazito have stated they will only participate in the competition if those issues are cleared.

The committee’s mandate will end on Sunday before the league commences on September 10, and it remains unclear who will be in charge thereafter.

"We can confirm that we will not be taking part in next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League until the confusion surrounding football in the country is resolved," a statement by the club seen by GOAL read.

"The push and pull in the game has made it difficult for investors to pump money into the game, and it is our hope that the issue is resolved as soon as possible.

"The club will not make any further comments on the subject."

Wazito preserved their Premier League status after promotion playoffs against Murang’a Seals. The Nairobi club managed to stay in the top-tier courtesy of the away goal rule after a 4-4 aggregate score.

The biggest match on the first day of the season will be at Nyayo Stadium, where former champions Gor Mahia will host Ulinzi Stars while Wazito will entertain Sofapaka for their matchday one clash.

Fortune Sacco FC, who are set to make their Premier League debut, will face Ken Kenyatta’s Talanta FC at Ruaraka Grounds.

On Sunday, September 11, defending champions Tusker FC will play Posta Rangers at the Ruaraka Grounds too.

Kakamega Homeboyz, who missed out on their maiden league title last season by a whisker, will start their new campaign with a game against AFC Leopards.

FKF Premier League Matchday One Fixtures:

Bidco vs Nzoia Sugar

Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars

KCB vs Kariobangi Sharks

Talanta vs Fortune Sacco

APS Bomet vs Nairobi City Stars

Kenya Police vs Bandari

Kakamega Homeboyz vs AFC Leopards

Tusker vs Posta Rangers

Wazito vs Sofapaka