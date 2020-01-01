Wazito FC swing the axe - Otanga, Mutamba, Ndinya among those released

The top tier side part ways with several top players who are deemed as surplus to requirements ahead of the new season

Wazito FC have parted ways with several layers as they restructure for the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

The 2018/19 National Super League champions struggled to cope with the best teams in top-flight football, and after the league suspension, they were in the 13th position with just 20 points acquired from 23 matches.

It is, for this reason, the technical bench has decided to part ways with players they think are surplus to requirements.

More teams

Among those dropped are long-serving custodian Steven Njunge, midfielder Teddy Osok, forwards Victor Ndinya, Pistone Mutamba and Derrick Otanga.

The foreign quartet of Paul Acquah from , DR Congo's Piscas Kirenge, Augustine Otu of Liberia and Togolese Issifou Bourahana were not spared either. Kevin Omondi, who has also been serving as the club's first-choice goalkeeper, has been axed as well.

"The management told us Covid-19 has not made it easy for the club businesswise, and tough decisions had to be made," Otanga, who joined the club from at the beginning of the 2019/20 season told Goal on Tuesday.

"It is a matter of recollecting yourself and getting another team to continue developing and growing your career. I take this opportunity to thank Wazito for the chance to play for them and wish them the best."

On Monday, July 6, the Premier League (KPL) side and coach Stewart Hall parted ways. Hall left the team after joining them in November 2019.

The British tactician had managed to steady the club after it had struggled to cope with the pressure in the top-tier since their promotion at the start of the season.

Hall's departure marks another exit in Wazito's long line of coaches. Fred Ambani was relieved of his duties in October 2019 after helping the Nairobi-based club to earn promotion. Ambani's place was taken by Melis Medo who was subsequently sacked after just three matches at the helm.

Article continues below

Ambani has since returned to the club and served as Hall's assistant.

Wazito then turned their eyes on the former AFC coach but he, too, has left but on mutual consent.

By his abrupt exit, Hall becomes the first KPL coach to leave his job before the 2020/21 season begins.