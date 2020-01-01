Wazito FC stand by coach Kimanzi despite Kariobangi Sharks mauling

The Nairobi-based charges are aiming at winning the league title in the next few years

Wazito FC Director Stephen Ochiel Otieno has stated a slow start was expected as the team is still undergoing transition after recent changes.

The Nairobi-based side opened their Football Federation (FKF) Premier League campaign with a 4-0 loss to . It was the first league game for coach Francis Kimanzi and his technical bench that took over from the fired Fred Ambani and co.

"We lose a few, draw some but win more," Otieno stated after the embarrassing loss on Sunday.

"The league is a marathon race. Consistency will be key. The team is undergoing a period of transition so a slow start is possible this season. New players. New Technical staff. New philosophy but high levels of professionalism so it will gradually roar into a formidable side."

The official has now pointed out the team will be targeting a strong finish and the team will soon be dining with the big boys in the continent.

"A strong finish will be our target this season and beautiful football as well," Otieno continued.

"We [will] play [Caf] football within three seasons. Constructive and constant criticism keeps us in check and will make us grow."

On Sunday at Kasarani Stadium, Daniel Sakari, Erick Kapaito, and Julius Masaba scored the goals that took Kariobangi Sharks to the top of the table.

Sakari gave Kariobangi Sharks the lead in the 34th minute with the hosts are looking a more comfortable side in how they dealt with their opponents.

Francis Kimanzi made a first-half change in the 41st minute when he withdrew former Kakamega defender Ronald Omino for winger Kelvin Kimani. The tactical change did not bring a much-needed edge at the front as Wazito went into the break trailing by a 1-0 margin.

In the 54th minute, Amos Asembeka and Whyvone Isuza were substituted and their places were taken by Ali Hassan and Kennedy Owino.

Kapaito, the newly-named Kariobangi Sharks captain, scored the second three minutes after the hour mark. The concession of the second goal pushed Kimanzi to make another two changes; Musa Masika and Clinton Okoth replaced Kevin Okumu and Boniface Omondi.

The changes did not stabilise Wazito as Kapaito grabbed his second in the 78th minute to give Kariobangi Sharks a healthy cushion going into the last 10 minutes.

Masaba scored in the 89th minute to ensure Kariobangi Sharks downed their Nairobi opponents by a 4-0 margin.