Wazito FC skipper Ochieng set to miss KPL clash against Gor Mahia

The newcomers’ captain will watch from the stands as they battle the Kenyan champions in a league match on Saturday

Wazito FC will have to do without their captain Bernard Ochieng when they take on leaders in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Saturday.

Ochieng will miss the clash against the Kenyan champion due to suspension. The defender was given his marching orders against and will serve a mandatory one-match ban.

Meanwhile, Eric Odhiambo, Teddy Osok and Mike Oduor will also miss the clash as they remain sidelined with injuries.

Ahead of the match, Wazito FC coach Stewart Hall has remained confident his side will post a positive result owing to the performance they put up against KCB despite losing the tie.

“We lost [against KCB] but I could see the fighting spirit and the hunger to do well,” Hall told the club’s official website.

“The attitude was good unlike in the match against . We will work on a few things and I believe the team will be able to post good results week in week out soon.”

The promoted side have struggled to post good results this term despite investing heavily on experienced players, and they have already hit the transfer market with the acquisition of three players - among them Dennis Sikhayi from AFC .

Others joining the side are Kennedy ‘Daddy’ Owino and Dennis Ng’ang’a from KCB.

Wazito are yet to beat Gor Mahia in the league on two attempts, with K’Ogalo emerging 1-0 winners in the first meeting and winning 4-0 in the second.

Gor Mahia are currently leading the 17-team league table on 29 points, one more than second-placed FC.