Wazito FC should be given rights to play Caf Champions League - Badoer

The Swede claims his team has the financial muscle to take part in the elite continental assignment

Wazito FC president Ricardo Badoer has made a daring plea to the Football Federation (FKF) and the Kenyan Premier League ( ) to allow his team to represent the country in the Caf next season.

The current campaign is suspended with most teams having played 23 matches out of the 34 required to finish the season. The 2018/19 National Super League champions struggled at the beginning of the season, but have managed to stabilise and are 13th on the table.

The Swedish investor is confident of meeting the expenses of taking part in Africa's club elite competition, which have often been a stumbling block for Kenyan sides participating in continental competitions..

"The league will most likely end prematurely owing to the coronavirus pandemic," Badoer said in an interview with MGTV.

"I can easily call [Nick] Mwendwa and ask him to award Wazito the right to represent Kenya in the Caf Champions League. Yes, are leading but do they have money? Have they even paid their players?"

Badoer insists the club is on an upward trajectory and soon they will be at the top.

"We have been trying to repair the damage done at the beginning of the season and coach Stewart Hall is doing good," he added.

"80% of the team consisted of half-dead m****s who were not interested in playing football but to fill their pockets. However, we are in the process of mending that, we will be at the top soon."

The winner of the league represents Kenya in Caf Champions League with the FKF Shield winner representing the nation in the Caf Confederation Cup.