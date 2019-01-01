Wazito FC settle on Medo as new coach after Ambani & Okumbi dismissals

The tactician's arrival will see him take charge of a third KPL side after previously managing Sofapaka and Mount Kenya United

Wazito FC have settled on former Mount United coach Melis Medo as their new tactician, Goal can exclusively reveal.

Wazito sacked head coach Fred Ambani and technical director Stanley Okumbi on Monday after a dismal start to the season and now they are set to bring on board the American coach.

Medo is currently in and he is expected return to the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

“Wazito have settled on him and his arrival day is expected to be on Wednesday. He will watch our next game from the stands as he tries to familiarize himself with his new players. As a club we are also eagerly waiting for him,” a source from the club told Goal.

Wazito will take on Posta on October 27.

Medo arrived in Kenya on June 2018 and took the position of the fitness trainer at (Nakumatt United) before he was appointed to replace Anthony Mwangi as the head coach.

After helping Mount Kenya United survive relegation in the 2018 season, he left for at the start of the 2018/19 season but he did not last at the club due to a poor start.

Medo returned to Mount Kenya United but did not manage to keep them in the top-flight as they got relegated at the end of last season when the club was grappling with financial challenges.

His arrival is expected to spur Wazito to a better KPL campaign after a poor start where they only have had one win out of six matches. The club invested big in the playing unit with the ambition of conquering the top-flight in their second season in the KPL.