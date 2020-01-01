Wazito FC set to unveil Kimanzi as new coach after Muyoti turned down offer to handle team

The Nairobi-based club has now turned to the former Harambee Star to fill in the vacant coaching role at the club

Wazito FC have turned their attention to hiring Francis Kimanzi after their efforts to sign Nicholas Muyoti hit a snag.

Goal can exclusively reveal Kimanzi, who was recently fired as the national team Harambee Stars coach, has already agreed on terms to sign for the Nairobi-based club after Nicholas Muyoti turned down the offer to leave Kakamega .

“Wazito have now reached a deal with Francis [Kimanzi] and he will be unveiled on Monday,” the source privy to the transfer, and who did not want to be named, told Goal on Saturday.

More teams

“The club was keen to hire [Nicholas] Muyoti but after a week of negotiations, it seems they failed to agree on terms, Muyoti has decided to stay at Homeboyz and it is the reason they turned to Kimanzi, who was free, having left the Harambee Stars job.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“Furthermore, the club boss [Ricardo Badoer] also preferred Kimanzi ahead of Muyoti hence the move to hire the former coach.”

When Goal sought clarification from Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula on whether Muyoti was staying put, the club boss said: “Muyoti came back to me last week saying he will not sign for Wazito and will stay with Homeboyz.

“I don’t know if it is because of terms or anything but he has committed himself to serve Homeboyz and we are very happy to keep him here, I have also heard the rumours that Wazito have now turned to hire Kimanzi.”

In an earlier interview, Muyoti dismissed the reports he had signed for the club, which happened hours after they had fired the entire technical bench led by Fred Ambani and Babu Salim.

“It is not the case,” Muyoti told Goal while responding to the question on whether he has left Kakamega Homeboyz for Wazito.

“They have approached me but I have made it clear to them that I will listen to their offer once I am done with my father’s burial arrangements. That is the only point I can get onto the negotiation table. If they come with a good offer, why not sign it?

Article continues below

“I have not told Kakamega Homeboyz anything but if the time comes that I should tell them of my future plans, of course, I will have to.”

Should Kimanzi take over the job, he will start his Football Federation (FKF) Premier League campaign with a clash against on November 21 before playing away against Mathare United on November 29.

Wazito will then take on on December 5, tackling on December 9, and then wind up their opening five fixtures with a clash against on December 13.