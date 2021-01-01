Wazito FC see off Bidco United, Posta Rangers condemn struggling Vihiga United

These two matches were part of the three games that were played on Sunday as the league starts to take shape

Wazito FC came from behind to record a 2-1 win over Bidco United in a Football Federation Premier League encounter at Utalii Ground on Sunday.

Dennis Sikhayi and Vincent Oburu scored the goals that ensured the Nairobi side picked yet another win as they build their ambitious momentum in the league. Nelson Chieta had scored an opener for Bidco before Wazito rallied to carry the day.

Edwin Mukolwe had to be alert to deny Wazito’s Dennis Ng’ang’a in the fourth minute when the latter took what could have been a fantastic free-kick.

The Bidco United goalkeeper was called to task again in the 24th minute when he pulled three successive saves to deny the visitors a goal. Boniface Omondi attempted a curling effort in the 32nd minute but his effort went wide.

In the 37th minute, Chieta gave Anthony Akhulia’s side an opener even though it was Wazito who looked dangerous and the likely side to break the deadlock first.

Sikhayi equalised for Francis Kimanzi’s charges in the 47th minute of the second half as Wazito – just like in the first half – dominated the opening stage of the encounter.

Johnstone Omurwa became the second Wazito player after Bernard Ochieng to be shown a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Mukolwe denied Wazito another good chance when he saved Omondi’s effort in the 52nd minute as Bidco United camped in their own half. Another chance for the visitors failed to produce a goal when Musa Masika’s strike went over the bar two minutes after Omondi had missed the target.

Kimanzi made a change two minutes after the hour mark when he brought on Vincent Oburu in place of Omondi. The change paid back as the former AFC ’ forward scored the winning goal for Wazito in the third minute of added time.

The win is the second consecutive one for Kimanzi and his charges after their last against Nairobi City Stars. For Bidco United, the loss came after a 0-0 draw against ahead of the game against Kakamega on January 24.

At Mumias Sports Complex, Posta won 1-0 against struggling . William Odero, who replaced Francis Nambute in the starting team, scored the goal that gave Sammy Omollo’s team the slim away win.