Wazito FC sack Okumbi, entire technical bench - Report

The top-tier newcomers have sent packing the technical bench after a series of unsatisfying results

Wazito FC have reportedly parted ways with the entire technical bench led by technical director Stanley Okumbi.

The 2018/19 National Super League champions have not started the Kenyan Premier League ( ) well, despite signing some of the top talents in the region.

The most recent blow for the Fred Ambani-coached side was Saturday's 4-2 loss to Kakamega at Kenyatta Stadium.

Our source, who did not wish to be mentioned for fear of victimization, has intimated to us all has not been well at the club, and it could have affected the playing unit.

"It is true, the entire technical bench has been sent home after Saturday's defeat," a source told Goal on Sunday.

"The three [Okumbi, Ambani and Hamisi Abdalla] have not been in good terms.

Last week, they almost fought after failing to agree on who to be started and who should not. The talking point was on a player who had scored in his last two games, but Ambani stood his ground.

"The club will give an official statement on Monday concerning the matter, but right now, Wazito does not have a coach."

After spending close to Sh10 million on new players, Wazito have managed to collect just six points from as many matches.

They have lost two games, drawn three and won just one, and are currently placed in the 13th position on the KPL table.