Wazito FC release final design of their soon to be built stadium

If the club realises their dream of owning their own ground, it will be one of the first of its kind for a top-tier side in Kenya apart from Tusker

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC have released the final design of their proposed new stadium.

Although the club has not stated where they wish to build the facility, the desire to own a stadium is understood to be one of the ambitious pillars of the club's owner Ricardo Badoer.

The club has also not provided the timeline within which they believe their stadium will be ready for use.

Badoer has invested heavily in the team which saw them, with a massive financial boost, win the 2019/20 National Super League (NSL) title and earned a slot in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) again.

Their ambition of rocking the top-tier and win the title started on shaky ground even after recruiting experienced players who had won the title before.

Abouba Sibomana and Karim Nizigiyimana were the previous champions with who were brought on board but failed to help the club launch a mentionable campaign.

The duo, and many others who were signed before the beginning of the season, left in the January short transfer window as reinforcements were brought on board.

Although Wazito struggled in their second stint in the top-tier, they saved themselves from relegation as they were in 12th position when the Football Federation (FKF) moved to cancel the league. The move attracted dissent from KPL managers who have vowed, by any means possible, to reverse the decision.

Should Wazito start and complete the construction of the modern stadium, they will join as the only top-tier club with their own ground.

The KPL, NSL and some lower leagues clubs have always been forced to scramble for the few available stadiums, which has resulted in as many as three matches played at one stadium on a given matchday.

The Moi Sports Complex, Kasarani has always been reserved for the Caf , Confederation Cup and high profile matches like the Mashemeji Derby.

Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Kericho Green Stadium, Bukhungu Stadium and Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County and Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi have regularly been at hand to host matches although the majority have been said to be in poor states.

Badoer's move to construct their own stadium comes even though he has expressed doubt on how the KPL is run and recently dared to start another parallel league.

“People that know me understand that I never sleep,” Badoer said in a recent tweet.

“We have now put the first step towards East African league by registering the company. League logo is being registered and will share ASAP. Will reveal more info...in coming weeks.”