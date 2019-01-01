Wazito FC reclaim top spot in NSL after cruising past Bidco United

The outcome takes the former KPL side to the top with 55 points, two more than Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima

Wazito FC went top of the National Super League (NSL) table after claiming a narrow 1-0 win against Bidco United on Wednesday.

The Fred Ambani-led side came into the match under pressure to get a win following their 2-1 defeat against Eldoret Youth last Friday.

After Derrick Onyango and Victor Onyango missed good opportunities to score, Ghanaian winger Paul Acquah came to their rescue in the 40th minute.

He collected a second ball just outside the 18-yard area, controlled well before finding the back of the net. Bidco United came back stronger after the break, but the Wazito defenders did their best to guard their slim lead.

However, Wazito might drop to as low as fourth position if Kisumu All-Stars, Nairobi Stima, and Ushuru win their respective matches against Kibera Black Stars, Thika United and Administration Police.