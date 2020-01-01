Wazito FC prepared for another defeat vs AFC Leopards - Okwemba

The Ingwe veteran believes his former side has what it takes to claim maximum points against their opponents

Former international Charles Okwemba feels Wazito FC stand no chance of winning against AFC .

The two teams will play in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. The last time the two sides met, John Makwatta struck from the penalty spot to hand the former champions a 1-0 win.

"I do not see Wazito winning this game, the best they can do is a draw," Okwemba told Goal on Friday.

"Looking at Wazito squad, they have several new players who are in the first team and will take time before fully understanding each other. They will struggle to get a win for sure as compared to Leopards who have been together for quite some time."

Okwemba also believes the attitude in the Ingwe team will be a major factor in winning the game.

"Looking at Leopards' players, they are hungry to win, they are fighting to get good results because they understand what the club is going through, it is a very different spirit as compared to Wazito," he concluded.

The match will be played from 16:00.