Wazito FC players threw Kisumu All-Stars game so Medo could be fired

The Egyptian-American was shown the exit door after falling out with the playing unit barely a month after his appointment

Melis Medo lost the Wazito dressing room even before leading the team to a 0-0 draw against Posta , Goal has learned.

The Egyptian-American was appointed the new coach at the ambitious promoted side, but barely a month later, he was shown the door. During his stay at the club, Wazito won once, drew once and lost twice, collecting four points out of possible 12.

A senior player from the club, who sought anonymity for fear of victimisation, has opened up on how Medo lost the dressing room.

"Our first meeting with [Medo] was filled with threats of sacking in the January transfer window," the source told Goal on Tuesday.

"It seems the coach came with an agenda of bringing his players in the team. I remember the strikers were not at their best, and Medo threatened to fire all of them and bring foreigners who can perform better in the same department.

"The sentiments made by Medo made him unpopular with the players. He had claimed to have a green light from the owner [Ricardo Badoer], but the way he relayed the message was wanting."

Unity in the team was lost and the players did want Medo to continue. Subsequently, they resorted to sabotage the team and it worked as they had anticipated.

"There was no way Kisumu All-Stars could have beaten us [2-0], however, we had no option but give away the match to pass the message to the management," the player added.

"Medo was not the right man for the job, and it was a mistake to hire him in the first place."

Earlier on, Medo had exclusively told Goal that some Wazito players were not ready to be helped, and the message of the sacking was from the club's president.

"The message I relayed was from [Ricardo Badoer], it was meant to be a public warning to some players in the team. The owner has invested a lot in this team and he expects returns, but when it does not happen he has the right to be angry," Medo said.

"It was not my message; there are those who did not take it positively especially the players who are in the club to make money. It felt like I was going to stop their source of income. Imagine, getting Ksh12,000 as winning bonus and still, you cannot fight for the team!"

Despite massive investment during the transfer window, the team has collected just eight points from the 10 top tier matches.