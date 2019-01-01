Wazito FC players put on notice after defeat to FC Talanta

Wazito surrendered a three point lead to allow Ushuru take up the league leadership

An infuriated Ricardo Badoer has promised to ‘crack the whip’ as soon as he lands in Nairobi after Wazito lost 3-1 to FC Talanta.

Badoer, who acquired Wazito in 2018, while tweeting from his base in Dubai, told the players to ‘go back to sleep’ and wait for his wrath.

"You guys should just go to sleep. How you guys keep letting yourself down I do not know. You do not have heart or balls! You are lucky I am stuck in Dubai... As soon as I am cleared I will be in Nairobi!,” the boss warned.

Wazito's defeat gifted Ushuru with a top spot after they taxed Kangemi All-Stars 3-0 to take their tally of points to 41, three above Wazito.

Wazito dropped to second thanks to a superior goal difference against third-placed Nairobi Stima, both on 38 points.

In the other match of the day, Police beat Modern Coast 2-1. Victor Melon gave the officers the lead in the 46th minute, Samuel Ate levelled matters in the 53rd minute but Abraham Dawoin restored Police’s lead two minutes to the final whistle.