My Wazito FC players cheated against AFC Leopards - Hall

The coach revealed his dissatisfaction after his side failed to pick up a win against struggling Ingwe

A disappointed Wazito head coach Stewart Hall has claimed his players 'cheated' against AFC on Sunday.

Wazito, who have struggled in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) despite massive player recruitment and three changes in the managerial rank, fell to a John Makwatta brace in Machakos.

Hall said his players did not follow his instructions to fight back against AFC Leopards especially in the first minutes of the Kenyatta Stadium encounter.

“The only thing I can say is that we cheated and we should actually be absolutely disgusted by that kind of performance. In the first half, we cheated and in the second half we competed and it was better,” Hall told reporters.

“We are a people cheating and I told them that at half-time.”

The former AFC Leopards and coach admired how Ingwe are performing and revealed he was not convinced at all by Wazito's lack of power then to challenge their opponents.

“You know I said before the game Leopards have not been paid for four or five months and have got massive problems but these boys [AFC Leopards] turn up every day to train, fulfil every fixture, fight and win games,” Hall stated.

“They are not getting paid but what does that tell you? It tells you they have tremendous character and a tremendous desire to fight.

“I said to my boys before the game 'you must match that fight'. The first 15 minutes are critical they [AFC Leopards] will fight and we have to fight back and we did not but we cheated.

Article continues below

“I am very disgusted and disappointed with that.”

The 2-0 loss on Sunday meant AFC Leopards managed a season double over the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions. They had won the first leg encounter 1-0 at Bukhungu and it was Makwatta who scored even then from the spot.

Wazito have lost their last seven games and wallow at 14th position with just 11 points and will play Posta on January 25.